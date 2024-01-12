Delhi Weather Update: IMD Issues Severe Cold Wave Alert Till 14 January Several Trains Delayed Due To Dense Fog

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted that national capital Delhi is likely to witness a severe cold wave on 13 January, which will then reduce to cold wave on Sunday 14 January severe cold wave condition are also likely to continue in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh till Sunday, 14 January. Notably, the IMD had issued an orange alert for severe cold wave conditions in North India till Sunday Capital Delhi on Saturday woke up to a temperature as low as 10°C. The IMD has predicted maximum temperature to be 19 Degree Celsius and minimum temperature to be 5 Degree Celsius for Saturday, 13 January is likely to witness partly cloudy sky with dense fog in the morning on Saturday, 13 January. Orange alert remains in place for Gurgaon and Faridabad, while Yellow alert has been issued for the rest of Delhi barring Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.
Barring a few delays, the flight operations via the Indira Gandhi International Airport were normal. Delhi Airport witnessed a 7 Degree Celsius temperature in the morning of Saturday, moderate fog encompassed the runway, not hurting visibility of flights trains were delayed in reaching Delhi, which includes Mumbai CSMT-Amritsar Express, which is delayed by 4 hours in arriving at the national capital. Other delayed trains include Dakshin Express, Malwa Express, Khajuraho-Kurukshetra Express Swaraj Express, Grand Trunk Express, Mangala Lakshadweep Express, and New Delhi Indore Intercity Express are also running late according to visuals published by news agency ANI.
Minimum temperatures had remained in the range of 3-7°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi in the last few days. In Delhi, on Friday the minimum temperature recorded in the Safdarjung observatory was 3.9 Degree Celsius, measuring 3.5 degrees less than normal the Lodhi Road observatory, the temperatures were observed to be at 3.6 Degree Celsius, at least 2.4 degree less than normal Indian Metrological Department predicted there would be gradual fall by 2-3°C in minimum temperatures over many parts of Central and East India during next 3 days.
