Ayodhya Ram Mandir January 22 Ceremony: How US Is Preparing For 'Pran Pratishtha' At Times Square? Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The United States has started preparations for the historic and religious event 'Ram Mandir' consecration ceremony that is scheduled to take place in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya, on January 22. The grand event will be live-streamed at the iconic Times Square in New York City.

Giant billboards of Lord Ram and the majestic shrine have gone up in more than 10 states, thousands of miles away in the United States. The billboards have gone up in Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia, among other states Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), US chapter, in association with Hindus from across the US, has put up more than 40 billboards in 10 states and more, displaying the message around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

Arizona and the State of Missouri are also set to join this visual celebration starting Monday, January 15, according to the VHP, American chapter to ANI, Amitabh VW Mittalgeneral secretary of Hindu Parishad of America said,“The resounding message conveyed by these billboards is that Hindu Americans are elated and joyously participating in this once-in-a-lifetime event.”\"Their emotions overflow as they eagerly await the auspicious day of the consecration ceremony,\" Amitabh added.

Teja A Shah, joint general secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, America chapter stated the Hindu community in New Jersey is brimming with joy, eagerly anticipating the upcoming Car Rally, Exhibition, Curtain Raiser, Billboards across New York New Jersey, and the grand celebration slated for the 21st night.“The enthusiasm is palpable, with members from Mandirs across NJ eagerly looking forward to this once-in-a-generation event,” Teja said.

In addition, the Hindu American community across the US has also organized several car rallies and has planned many more events in the run-up to the 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremonial installation of the idol of Shri Ram Lalla inside the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple on January 22 rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

(With ANI inputs)

