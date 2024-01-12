Kerala News: Expert Collapses During Live TV Programme In Thiruvananthapuram, Dies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Thiruvananthapuram: An agriculture expert died after collapsing during a live programme telecast on Doordarshan at the channel's studio here on Friday, police said Ani S Das, (59), who was the Director of planning, at the Kerala Agricultural University, was an expert who occasionally appeared on the government-run channel, collapsed during a live discussion, channel sources said incident occurred during Doordarshan's Krishi Darshan programme at around 6.30 pm, channel sources said also said he was rushed to the Medical College Hospital here but could not be saved.

