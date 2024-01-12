Saint Agnes Medical Center And Anthem Blue Cross Announce New Multi-Year Contract With Enhanced Value-Based Health Care And Improved Data Connectivity

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Saint Agnes Medical Center (Saint Agnes) and Anthem Blue Cross (Anthem) announced today a new, multi-year provider network agreement. The agreement secures long-term access to affordable health care for Saint Agnes patients covered by Anthem health plans.





As part of the agreement, the two organizations will accelerate their collaboration on several innovative initiatives, including advance data connectivity and value-based care (VBC) models designed to improve health outcomes and better control costs of care for Saint Agnes patients covered by Anthem health plans.

Saint Agnes and Anthem will incorporate the Epic Payer Platform into regular operations, a technology that will streamline secure patient data flow between the organizations, bolster operational efficiency, accelerate approval processes and improve patient outcomes. The platform's Clinical Data Exchange simplifies processes and reduces administrative burden for medical teams, allowing doctors to spend less time doing paperwork and more time treating patients.

“We are pleased that an agreement with Anthem could be reached without disruption to patient care,” said Odette Bolano, President and CEO Trinity Health West Region.“Saint Agnes looks forward to our continued partnership with Anthem in serving our communities with the high-quality care people need and trust.”

While Saint Agnes and Anthem have long partnered on VBC delivery and quality-based payment models, the new agreement expands that work to include Anthem's advanced VBC methodology. This represents further progress in moving toward healthcare models that align payment with improved health outcomes and reduced cost trends.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Saint Agnes and this new agreement demonstrates the strong commitment by both organizations to deliver access to high-quality, affordable care for the members we mutually serve in Fresno County,” said Beth Andersen, president of Anthem Blue Cross.

About Trinity Health

Trinity Health is one of the largest not-for-profit, Catholic health care systems in the nation. It is a family of 121,000 colleagues and nearly 36,500 physicians and clinicians caring for diverse communities across 27 states. Nationally recognized for care and experience, the Trinity Health system includes 101 hospitals, 126 continuing care locations, the second largest PACE program in the country, 136 urgent care locations and many other health and well-being services. In fiscal year 2023, the Livonia, Michigan-based health system invested $1.5 billion in its communities in the form of charity care and other community benefit programs. For more information, visit us at , or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X (formerly known as Twitter) .

Saint Agnes Medical Center

Founded by the Sisters of the Holy Cross, circa 1929, Saint Agnes Medical Center has built its 95-year healing legacy on caring for Central Valley residents with the highest level of compassion and quality. The 436-bed acute care hospital is well respected for its clinical and service excellence. With the growth of Saint Agnes Care – a nonprofit subsidiary of Saint Agnes Medical Center comprised of primary, specialty and urgent care clinics – we continue our mission to combine the most advanced technology with the expertise of top-ranked physicians and staff to improve accessibility to care and meet the Valley's growing and diverse health care needs. Saint Agnes is a member of Trinity Health, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic healthcare delivery systems in the United States. Visit for more information, or follow us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter (X) , YouTube and LinkedIn .

About Anthem Blue Cross (Blue Cross of California)

As a long-time trusted health partner, Anthem Blue Cross has been providing high-quality, affordable health care for Californians for more than 85 years. As one of California's largest health insurers, Anthem Blue Cross provides health care services to more than nine million members in all 58 counties, providing access to more than 500 hospitals, 100,000 doctors, and over 30,000 behavioral health physicians. Anthem Blue Cross is the trade name of Blue Cross of California. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Elevance Health, Inc.. Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Association. To learn more, visit . Also, follow us on Twitter at or Facebook .

