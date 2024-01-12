Ukraine Exports Over 20.2M T Of Grains, Pulses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the 2023/2024 marketing year (MY) (from July 1 to January 12, 2024), Ukraine exported 20.239 million tons of grains and legumes.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In the current MY Ukraine has already exported 8.069 million tons of wheat, 1.173 million tons of barley, 1,000 tons of rye, and 10.85 million tons of corn.

In comparison, from July 1 to January 13, 2022/2023, Ukraine exported 24.208 million tons of grains and pulses, including 8.802 million tons of wheat, 1.693 million tons of barley, 12,500 tons of rye, and 13.626 million tons of corn.

During 11 days of January 2024, Ukraine exported 1.773 million tons of grains and pulses (during 12 days of January last year - 1.462 million tons), including 445,000 tons of wheat (391,000 tons in January last year), 99,000 tons of barley (67,000 tons), and 1.224 million tons of corn (1.002 million tons). In January 2024 and in January last year, Ukraine did not export rye.

As of January 12, 2023/2024 MY, Ukraine exported 61,000 tons of flour (from July 1 to January 13, 2022/2023 MY, 72,900 tons were exported).

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine exported almost 49 million tons of grains and legumes in 2022/2023 MY (from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023).