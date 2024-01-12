Iowa Caucus In Sioux City Features Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley Addressing Iowans Just Before They Vote

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley's crowds continue to grow.

Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley wins over voters everywhere he goes in Iowa.

Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley speaks against the carbon capture pipeline at a rally at the Iowa State Capitol.

Ryan Binkley at Des Moines Rally Sunday, Sioux City Precinct for Caucus Monday and Des Moines Campaign Party Monday Night

- Presidential Candidate Ryan BinkleySIOUX CITY, IOWA , UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Presidential candidate Ryan Binkley will have volunteers speaking on his behalf at hundreds of precincts during Monday's Iowa caucuses, and one precinct in Sioux City will feature Binkley addressing voters himself.The night before, Binkley will be in Des Moines to give a final impassioned plea to supporters and those who are still undecided at a campaign rally at the Holiday Inn Des Moines-Airport/Conference Center, 6111 Fleur Dr., Des Moines, Iowa, at 6 p.m. Sunday.Binkley will travel across the state and make his direct appeal in person to voters attending the caucus at Western Iowa Technical Community College, 4647 Stone Ave., Sioux City, Iowa, at 7 p.m. Monday,While votes are being tallied, Binkley will fly back to Des Moines to make a speech at his campaign celebration that starts at 9 pm Monday at the Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel, 401 Locust St., Des Moines, Iowa.“Something is missing in this country. I've sensed this for 20 years. That's why I'm in this race,” Binkley said.“I'm going to unite our country. This is what's missing. It's been 20 years of division and hatred. I'm about loving your neighbor. Let's get our nation back. Let's believe again. It's time to have faith again. I started in 15th place, and I expect to finish in the top four or five in Iowa. I can win this race. I have a pathway to victory.”Since appearing at more than 200 events in Iowa and running an aggressive advertising campaign, Binkley's campaign has been gaining traction both in the amount of people coming to his events and in polling , including fifth place in a youth straw poll conducted by the Iowa Secretary of State.“We were so discouraged with pollsters. We would say, my candidate isn't on your list!” exclaimed Betty Mueller of Postville, Iowa.“We are going to speak for Ryan at our precinct on caucus night. This is the first time I've offered to do this for a candidate. We are definitely going to cast our vote for Ryan. I really like what I saw. If God told him to run, you just never know.”“Although we've not met Mr. Binkley, we feel that we know his heart,” said Bruce Mueller of Postville, Iowa.“Selecting Ryan Binkley as our candidate to support has been a tough one. We truly believe that President Donald J. Trump had the country headed in the right direction. There are just too many dramas currently being thrown at him to think that he will be allowed to be the leader that this great nation needs going forward.”Binkley is spending the long weekend on the campaign trail meeting voters at the following events:8:30 am Saturday, Jan. 13Buena Vista Central Committee MeetingPizza Ranch, 517 W. Milwaukee Ave., Storm Lake, IA12 pm Saturday, Jan. 13Lunch with Ryan Binkley and Main Street WalkPizza Ranch, 425 US Highway 30, West Suite 130, Carroll, IA5:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 13Dinner with Ryan BinkleyEmmetsburg, IA7:30 pm Saturday, Jan. 13Telephone Town HallDial in 855-756-7520 101397#11 am Sunday, Jan. 14Worship ServiceOpen Bible Church, 509 S. 17th St., Clear Lake, Iowa12 pm Sunday, Jan. 14Mason City Brunch with Ryan BinkleyOpen Bible Church, 509 S. 17th St., Clear Lake, IA1:45 pm Sunday, Jan. 14Algona Main Street WalkAlgona, IA3:15 pm Sunday, Jan. 14Fort Dodge Meet and GreetCommunity Tap And Pizza, 2026 5th Ave. S, Fort Dodge, IA5:30 pm Sunday, Jan. 14Church VisitFirst Church Open Bible, 2200 Beaver Avenue, Des Moines, IA6 pm Sunday, Jan. 14Des Moines Binkley Campaign RallyHoliday Inn Des Moines-Airport/Conference Center, 6111 Fleur Dr., Des Moines, IA2 pm Monday, Jan. 15Telephone Town HallDial in 855-756-7520 101397#7 pm Monday, Jan. 15Caucus SpeechWestern Iowa Technical Community College, 4647 Stone Ave., Sioux City, IA9 pm Monday, Jan. 15Binkley Campaign CelebrationRenaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel, 401 Locust St., Des Moines, IA

Presidential Candidate Ryan Binkley's is sharing his final TV ad, "Look Again," with Iowans.