Michele Parisotto, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2023 Top Agent

Michele, a Licensed Real Estate Broker, is a valuable member of the Jeannette Pawula Group at Compass. Her dedication and resilience are evident in her approach to helping individuals find their forever homes in the Chicago metropolitan area. Michele's clients are always her top priority, and she prides herself on identifying their wants and needs while building meaningful relationships.

Originally from Brazil, Michele has called Chicago home for the past twenty years. She holds a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, which allows her to understand her clients on a deeper level. Moreover, Michele is fluent in multiple languages and brings extensive experience from diverse sectors, including real estate, hospitality, and beauty.

Michele possesses comprehensive expertise in the rental market and has guided numerous buyers and sellers in their quest for new homes. She can concentrate on clients and provide a personalized sales experience by dedicating her time and energy to this field. Acknowledging the hurdles to acquiring a new property, Michele is committed to ensuring a seamless and straightforward process, primarily focusing on client satisfaction.

Her efficiency, attentiveness, and unwavering commitment to her clients have contributed to her success in the real estate industry. Michele's exceptional work ethic has earned her prestigious accolades, such as the Best of Chicago (2022) and Top Producer (2022) awards.

Whether it's assisting first-time home buyers or experienced individuals looking for a new place to call home, Michele guides her clients every step of the way. With her extensive knowledge of the Chicago metropolitan area and ability to listen and understand her client's needs, Michele is a trusted advisor in the real estate market.

In summary, Michele is a dedicated and resilient Licensed Real Estate Broker who puts her clients first. Her passion for helping people find their forever homes and her multilingual abilities and diverse industry experience make her a valuable asset to the Jeannette Pawula Group at Compass.

