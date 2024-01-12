Maria Noel Marrelli Announces Acquisition Of Shares Of Outdoorpartner Media Corporation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maria Noel Marrelli of Toronto, Canada (the“ Marrelli ”) announces that she has filed an early warning report in respect of the acquisition of shares of OutdoorPartner Media Corporation (unlisted) (“ OutdoorPartner ”). On January 12, 2024, Marrelli entered into a purchase agreement with an arm's length third party pursuant to which Marrelli purchased an aggregate of 28,778,204 common shares of OutdoorPartner (the“ OutdoorPartner Shares ”) for aggregate consideration of $5,000 (approximately $0.000174 per share (the“ Acquisition ”).



Immediately prior to giving effect to the Acquisition, Marrelli had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, no OutdoorPartner Shares. Immediately after giving effect to the Acquisition, Marrelli had beneficial ownership of, or control and direction over, 28,778,204 OutdoorPartner Shares representing approximately 15.0% of the number of issued and outstanding OutdoorPartner Shares on a non-diluted basis (based on there being 191,854,691 OutdoorPartner Shares issued and outstanding as of the date hereof).

The Acquisition was made solely for investment purposes and Marrelli may from time to time acquire additional securities of OutdoorPartner or dispose of OutdoorPartner Shares or may enter into derivative or other transactions with respect to such securities. Marrelli may from time to time increase or decrease its security holdings through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, subject in each case to applicable securities laws.

This news release is being issued in accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report dated January 12, 2024. The early warning report respecting the Acquisition has been filed on SEDAR+ () under OutdoorPartner's issuer profile. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Marrelli, please contact Maria Noel Marrelli at (416) 361-0737 or refer to SEDAR+ () under OutdoorPartner's issuer profile.

For further information on the Corporation please contact:

Maria Noel Marrelli

Telephone: (416) 361-0737