Little Bull Unveils Revolutionary Tow Hitch At 56Th Missouri Cattle Industry Convention

OSAGE BEACH, Mo., Jan. 12, 2024 -- Little Bull, a new player in the agricultural industry, is set to revolutionize the way heavy equipment is moved with the launch of its groundbreaking tow hitch. Attendees at the 56th Missouri Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show will have the exclusive opportunity to experience the unique and innovative power of Little Bull.

Little Bull's mission is clear: to provide strength when and where it's needed most. Their tow hitch, a small but mighty product, is tailored for individuals with limited strength and mobility as well as anyone who owns a tractor. It stands out as the most user-friendly and time-efficient product available in the market. This innovative solution allows users to complete day-to-day tasks with ease, enhancing productivity and reducing the risk of injury.

The Missouri Cattle Industry & Trade Show is the 56th annual gathering for Missouri Cattlemen's Association members and cattle producers across the state to come together to network, establish policy, and learn about the latest advancements in the beef industry. This year the theme is, "Believe in Beef" as cattle producers look forward with optimism and passion for the cattle industry. Convention attendees will have the opportunity to listen and learn from the latest and greatest industry experts regarding current issues and topics in the beef industry during the Cattle Education Series.

Show," said Glenn and Trish Harrop, Founders of Little Bull. "Our product is not just a tow hitch; it's a unique, innovative, and essential companion, providing strength to those who need it most."

Little Bull welcomes convention attendees to explore the innovative power of their tow hitch at booth number 71. The product is officially launched and available for purchase, promising to revolutionize the way heavy equipment is moved and improve the quality of life for those in the agricultural community.

About

Little

Bull:

Little Bull is a forward-thinking company that is committed to making a positive impact on productivity and safety in the agricultural industry. Their innovative tow hitch product is lightweight, functional, easy to use, and durable, designed to improve the lives of individuals with limited strength and mobility as well as tractor users. For more information, visit littlebull

Press Contact:

Glenn Harrop

Little Bull, Co-founder [email protected]

1028 S Bishop Ave Box 174

Rolla,

MO

65401

littlebull

SOURCE Little Bull, LLC