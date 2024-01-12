               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Statements Regarding Jonathan Lopez And Julian Kuschner Retracted


1/12/2024 8:16:22 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Per Sanchez Fischer Levine, LLP,
certain press releases were issued on August 2, 2023, and August 5, 2023, regarding a lawsuit involving
FXWinning, Ltd.
All statements regarding Jonathan Lopez and/or Julian Kuschner in said press releases are hereby retracted.

Contact:
David Levine
305-925-9947

SOURCE Sanchez Fischer Levine, LLP

MENAFN12012024003732001241ID1107715501

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search