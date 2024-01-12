Statements Regarding Jonathan Lopez And Julian Kuschner Retracted

( MENAFN - PR Newswire) MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Per Sanchez Fischer Levine, LLP, certain press releases were issued on August 2, 2023, and August 5, 2023, regarding a lawsuit involving FXWinning, Ltd. All statements regarding Jonathan Lopez and/or Julian Kuschner in said press releases are hereby retracted.

