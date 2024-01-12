Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Children - Animals Book Where Is My Home? By Joan Romney Groves

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies."Reviewed By Emily-Jane Hills Orford for Readers' FavoriteWhere is My Home? by Joan Romney Groves reminds us that life can be tough at times, difficult to understand and accept. Sometimes we get angry with the world and we just want to get away, to find a new place to call 'my home.' When we start thinking about the way things look better and greener on the other side of the fence, perhaps we can think about Sonic, the angry little kitten who snarled at everyone so that no one wanted him. He did get what he wanted: a place where he could be himself, by himself, all alone – and, yes, very scared. As fear, hunger and loneliness sank in, all Sonic wanted was a place to call his home, a place where he'd be loved, cared for, warm, and well fed. He had that once, but he snarled it away. Can he have it again?Joan Romney Groves' picture book Where Is My Home? is a charming, compassionate story about choices, good and bad, and how we deal with these choices. The plot is simple, following Sonic from his birth to his adventures in the wild. I particularly liked the scene at Christmas when Sonic finds a temporary home in a manger scene set up to celebrate Jesus's birth. The feelings are real, but the setting isn't and, when spring arrives, Sonic is on the move again. The characters, both human and animal, are well developed and the intensity of the consequences of anger are paramount to this story's message. Was Sonic born to be wild, or did he just have a wild nature that needed to find its place in the world, his home? An engaging and contemplative story for young readers."You can learn more about Joan Romney Groves and "Where Is My Home?" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at and other book retailers.

