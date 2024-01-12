The World's Smallest Pacemakers Are Redefining Cardiac Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The world's smallest pacemakers are making a big difference in cardiac care. The FDA-approved MicraTM leadless pacemakers are the size of large vitamin capsules, and the newest Micra devices now have batteries that last between 16 and 17 years – which means that more than 80% of Micra patients will only need one pacemaker for life.Patient Mekaela Davis shares how she found peace of mind thanks to the therapy she received after her heart stopped for more than 8 seconds.Dr. Robert C. Kowal, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President and General Manager, Cardiac Pacing Therapies, Medtronic joins her to explain how Micra pacemakers help patients like Mekaela who experience symptoms related to slow, irregular heartbeats. Dr. Kowal is a cardiac electrophysiologist (a cardiologist who specializes in the heart's electrical rhythms) and the general manager of Cardiac Pacing Therapies at Medtronic.About pacemakers:A pacemaker is an implanted heart device that sends electrical pulses to the heart to help it beat at a normal rate and rhythm. The Micra pacemakers are so small that they leave no bump under the skin and no chest scar, and they do not require leads (or wires) to pace the heart.For more information, please visit: Medtronic/Micra .

