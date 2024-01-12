President Zelensky: We Shape A Model Of Security Agreements For Our Time

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has shaped a model of security agreements, establishing its strong security positions throughout the period until the country joins NATO.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his video address, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The full text of the speech is provided below:

I wish you good health, dear Ukrainians!

This day has already entered the history of our state: today, we have an agreement with the UK, a security agreement that we have been working on for a long time. It is the first bilateral agreement implementing the G7 basic understanding of security commitments for Ukraine, our defense, our security growth. Various aspects. Direct annual support. We have secured the financial support for this year – GBP 2.5 billion. And overall, during the ten-year agreement period there will be a substantial amount of support every year. It includes weapons. And support for our defense sector. Our intelligence. Sanctions against Russia. Work on Russian assets. Protection against Russian cyber attacks – everything related to modern technologies. It is indeed a very serious and modern agreement.

Many have heard about exemplary security agreements of the 20th century between the United States and Israel and some other similar agreements. Now, we have shaped such a model for our time – something that gives us confidence now, while we defend ourselves from Russian aggression, and establishes our strong security positions throughout the period until Ukraine joins NATO.

Our key security goal is the Alliance. And now, based on this agreement with the UK, we are working with other partners on bilateral agreements. Nearly 30 states have already joined the G7basic understanding. I am grateful to every state, every leader who is already working with us on security. To all those who will join us this year. And, of course, I thank the UK and personally Prime Minister Sunak for being first and your leadership.

Today in Kyiv, I met U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker. We discussed in detail the steps needed for our resilience. We are eagerly awaiting the decision of Congress regarding further support for Ukraine – support that matters not only to us but also to every state whose stability depends on the strength of international law. We must win this battle, and I thank everyone in America – everyone who helps us preserve freedom.

We discussed preparations for the Davos summit with Ms. Pritzker. There will be an important meeting on the Peace Formula, many talks on the economic strengthening of Ukraine, our recovery, and our defense partnerships with leading countries and companies. This year should bring concrete results for Ukraine's defense industry – and it will. Our arsenal will become stronger.

And, of course, I want to thank all our friends in the Baltic States – the three visits were very fruitful. Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia. There are decisions regarding weapons for our warriors, regarding economic support for Ukraine. Support for our relations with the European Union. Our movement towards NATO. I would also like to thank our partners for supporting our vision regarding Russian assets. Everything that Russia and its affiliates have brought into global jurisdictions must be identified, frozen, and later used to protect against Russian actions. We must make this a global rule: whoever destroys must pay the highest price for the ruins.

I thank everyone in the world who is helping! Thank you to all who fight and work for Ukraine! I am proud of our people! It is thanks to the strength of our people that world leaders take notice of Ukraine and want to see Ukraine as their partner. As their ally. We must all be worthy of the potential that Ukraine has.

Glory to Ukraine!

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine