UK Allocates GBP 200M For Ukraine's Drone Production Minister Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Kingdom's new defense aid package for Ukraine provides for the allocation of GBP 200 million for the production of reconnaissance, long-range and maritime drones.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also announced a new package of defence aid to Ukraine in the amount of GBP 2.5 billion. This is the largest aid package since the start of the full-scale invasion. At least GBP 200 million from this package will be allocated for the production of combat drones for Ukraine, in particular reconnaissance, long-range, and maritime drones. This will be the largest drone delivery to Ukraine among all countries,” Umerov noted.

The United Kingdom will also provide an additional GBP 18 million in humanitarian aid, on top of GBP 340 million, which had already been allocated. This will help overcome the consequences of Russian air attacks and strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure.

According to Umerov, the agreement on security cooperation formalizes support for a number of programs that the United Kingdom provides and will continue to provide, in particular in the areas of intelligence sharing, cyber security, medical and military training, defense industry cooperation.

The agreement obliges the UK to hold consultations with Ukraine in the event of Russia's repeated attack on the country and to provide defense support.

A reminder that Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv on January 12, 2024. Following his negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a 10-year Agreement on Security Co-operation.