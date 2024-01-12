Zelensky Meets With U.S. Special Representative For Ukraine's Economic Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to United States President Joseph Biden, Congress, and the American people for providing assistance to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Facebook , following his meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

President Zelensky mentioned that the visit by the U.S. Special Representative demonstrates America's strong support for Ukraine.

“The past year has seen unprecedented growth in Ukrainian-American relations. We are determined to maintain this momentum, as it significantly aids Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor,” Zelensky stressed.

A reminder that U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker arrived in Kyiv on January 12, 2024. In the course of the meeting, Pritzker and Zelensky discussed preparations for the Davos summit and the steps needed for Ukraine's resilience.