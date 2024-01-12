Energy Ministry: Ukraine Imports Electricity From Neighboring Countries, No Shortage Recorded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Electricity consumption is remaining at a high level, but no shortage has been registered in Ukraine's energy system. Over 160 settlements were left without power across the country due to bad weather.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The generating capacity of Ukrainian power plants is enough to meet the needs of household and industrial consumers. Hydro power generation reserves were also put into service.

During the day, Ukraine imported electricity from the neighboring countries.

Power engineers managed to restore the supply of electricity across more than 90 settlements, where power supply services had been interrupted due to the worsening of weather conditions.

A total of 165 settlements are remaining without electricity across five regions, namely 56 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, 40 in the Kirovohrad region, 32 in the Mykolaiv region, 28 in the Sumy region, and nine in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Repair crews continue working to restore power supply services all over Ukraine.