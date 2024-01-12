(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Jim Ellis Ford of Sandy Springs donates over $1,500 to Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy to support their automotive careers program.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2024 / Jim Ellis Ford of Sandy Springs recently donated over $1,500 plus two learning vehicles to Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy (CITA). The funds will be used to support the high school's automotive careers program, and the vehicles will be used as training vehicles for students to learn new skills.

Jim Ellis Ford Check Presentation

Jim Ellis Ford of Sandy Springs Supports Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy

CITA is a career, technology and agricultural education magnet high school located in Marietta and offers tuition-free education to students within the Cobb County School District. Jim Ellis Ford has been a supporter of CITA since the school first opened its doors in 2020. Over the years Jim Ellis Ford has supplied prizes for competitions, provided learning support and assisted in placing students in careers after graduation. The Jim Ellis Ford dealership currently employs two CITA graduates as technicians and looks forward to employing more graduates in the future.

This donation was made possible through Ford's Drive 4 Ur School program, which donates $20 per test drive during designated Drive 4 Ur School events. Jim Ellis Ford held a Drive 4 Ur School event in November 2023, with 76 people test-driving new Ford vehicles to support the cause. During the event, CITA's automotive career students had the opportunity to tour Jim Ellis Ford and visit with technicians.

"In the time I've been the instructor here at Cobb Innovation and Technology Academy, Jim Ellis Ford has been our biggest supporter and partner," said CITA Automotive Instructor Mike Hagan. "This donation will help with student success and placement of these professionals both immediately and for the future as I see this partnership growing and flourishing in the coming years."

