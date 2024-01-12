F3 Grants Options

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) (FSE: X42) (the " Company ") announces that it has granted 10,000,000 incentive stock options (the " Options ") to purchase common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") to certain Directors, Officers, Consultants and Employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan (the " LTIP "). Each Option is exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.45 per Common Share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant. The Options shall vest as to 1/3 on the date of grant and 1/6 every 6 months thereafter. All the Options expire on January 12, 2029.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 Uranium is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discovery. F3 Uranium currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin. Several of F3's projects are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane.

F3 Uranium Corp.

750-1620 Dickson Avenue

Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Telephone: 778 484 8030

Email: ...

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

