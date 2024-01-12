US Rules Out War With Yemen's Houthis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House National Security Council John F. Kirby said the United States was still doing battle damage assessment after the airstrikes launched jointly with the UK against Houthi targets in Yemen last night.

"That's ongoing and it could take some hours before we can have a better sense, a clearer sense of what the actual damage done," he told reporters on Friday.

"I would just remind that these were all valid, legitimate military targets, all really aimed at going after the Houthis' ability to store, launch and guide drones and missiles.

Asked whether US President Joe Biden was ready for a war in Yemen, Kirby said, "We're not interested in a war with Yemen. We're not interested in a conflict of any kind here."

"In fact, everything the president has been doing has been trying to prevent any escalation of conflict, including the strikes last night," he pointed out.

On the military significance of the Houthi targets hit in the strikes, Kirby said, "First of all, there's no war with the Houthis. We don't seek a war in Yemen with the Houthis. We want to -- we want to see these attacks stop."

"We know that Iran backs the Houthis, just like they back Hezbollah and they -- and they back Hamas. We have, in the past, and we will certainly continue, to hold Iran accountable for their destabilizing activities.

"I mean, in this administration alone, we've issued some 500 sanctions again -- I mean, against 500 entities, 50 sanctioned regimes," he explained.

"We'll continue to work with our partners, you know, to make sure that we're doing everything we can to dissuade these destabilizing behaviors by Iran," he added. (end)

