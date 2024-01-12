Five Turkish Soldiers Killed In Clashes With Terrorists N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- The Turkish Ministry of National Defense said that five soldiers were killed and eight others injured in a gun battle against terrorists in northern Iraq.
Three of the injured are in a critical condition, the ministry said in a press release on Friday.
The clashes broke out when terrorists attempted to infiltrate into a Turkish military base in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, according to the statement.
At least 12 terrorists were neutralized during the gun battle, it added.
Launched on April 17, 2022, the Operation Claw-Lock targets hideouts of the separatist Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) designated as a terrorist group in Turkiye. (end)
