Egypt Refutes Israeli Claims At ICJ Genocide Case

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) Dhiya Rashwan categorically denied Israel's claim that Egypt was responsible for blocking the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip through Rafah border crossing.

Israel's defense lawyers made the claim at the first three-hour hearing of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the genocide case brought to the court by South Africa.

The groundless lies and fabrications have been a dominant feature in the remarks of Israeli top officials, notably the prime minister, and the ministers of defense and energy, since the start of the aggression on Gaza Strip, Rashwan said in a press release on Friday.

Dozens of times Israeli officials have stated publicly that they would never allow humanitarian aid or fuel into Gaza Strip in the course of their war on the Strip, he reminded.

When the occupying power (Israel) found itself cornered at the ICJ trial in the face of clear and credible evidence, it sought to level untrue accusations at Egypt in an attempt to evade conviction of genocide, the SIS chief explained.

He added that Egypt controls just one side of the Rafah crossing while the other side is under actual control of Israel. (end)

