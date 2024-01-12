Turkish FM Stresses Need To Reduce Tension In Gulf Of Aden

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 12 (KUNA) -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized to his British counterpart David Cameron the need to reduce tension in the Gulf of Aden.

In a phone conversation on Friday, Fidan said that the region is already experiencing many conflicts.

He expressed Turkiye's readiness to carry out its duty and contributed to de-escalation of the conflicts.

The conversation also dealt with the situation in Gaza Strip and efforts to stop violence against the Palestinians as soon as possible.

Fidan cautioned that escalation of tension in the region poses a serious threat to international security. (end)

aas









MENAFN12012024000071011013ID1107715346