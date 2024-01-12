Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA -- The Kuwaiti handball team defeats Oman's 27-26 in the 21st Asian Championship.
CAIRO -- Egypt categorically denies Israeli claim of being responsible for blocking the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip.
ANKARA -- Five Turkish soldiers are killed and eight others injured in a gun battle against terrorists in northern Iraq.
WASHINGTON -- The United States assess the damage from the airstrikes launched jointly with the UK against Houthi targets in Yemen.
DOHA -- The AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 kicks off at Lusail Stadium in Doha with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad attending. (end) gb
