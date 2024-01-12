South African Min.: Israel Occupation Failed To Dispute Genocide Accusations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Jan 13 (KUNA) -- South African Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola said Friday the Israeli occupation regime failed to disprove the accusations of genocide in the case brought by his country to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague.

The Israeli occupation regime cannot distance itself from the actions of its soldiers on the ground. It could not deny planning to displace the Palestinian residents forcibly from Gaza, the minister told reporters after the second hearing of the case.

Lamola, who leads South Africa's legal team to the court, added, "We believe, and remain very confident, that those facts are in a clear violation of the Genocide Conventions."

On December 29, South Africa brought the 84-page case to the ICJ which opened hearings into it yesterday.

The brutal war, being waged by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza since October 7, has claimed 23,708 civilian lives, mainly children and women, in addition to more than 60,000 injuries. (end)

