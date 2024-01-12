CES 2024: The Global Platform Defining Our Future

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CES® 2024

closes today, after an exhilarating week that set the technology narrative for the year ahead. With 4300+ exhibitors, including a record 1400+ startups from around the globe in Eureka Park®, CES showcased the innovative trends shaping tomorrow and solving the world's most pressing challenges.

CES 2024 proves that face-to-face conversations and meetings are a necessity for the technology industry.

"The resurgence of CES

proves that face-to-face conversations and meetings are a necessity for the technology industry," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®. "For more than 20 years, I've said that every company must become a tech company, and the diversity of exhibitors at CES 2024 proves it. The CES footprint and conference programming span the entire tech ecosystem."

Fifty top corporate leaders who comprise CTA's Board of Industry Leaders,

agreed on Thursday afternoon that CES is the dominant event across AI, accessibility, digital health, mobility and so much more.

CES 2024 by the Numbers*



2.5+ million net square feet of exhibits, 15 percent bigger than CES 2023

4300+ exhibitors, including 1400+ startups within Eureka Park

135,000+ attendees, a record 40+ percent from 150 countries, regions and territories

5000+ global media and content creators

60% of Fortune 500 companies

250+ conference sessions with 1000+ speakers

CES 2024 Innovation Awards program received 3000+ submissions, a record high, and included AI as a new category 25,000+ pieces of media content led to 160+ billion impressions of CES 2024

*pre-audit figures

"CES 2024 brought the ALL ON experience for media, executives and industry thought leaders. Across the show and on CES conference stages, thousands of global brands announced new visions, products, investments and partnerships," said Kinsey Fabrizio, CTA Sr. VP, CES and membership.

"Technology is solving global challenges, and we're excited to see so many collaborations and partnerships start here in Las Vegas, and produce a show where

attendees come to meet, dream and solve."

Catch all the highlights and announcements from CES 2024 – including all of our conference programming-via video on demand

and the CES Tech Talk Podcast .

CES 2024 Highlights



Artificial Intelligence – AI led the global conversation at CES 2024. Companies highlighted the enormous potential of AI to improve our world with cutting-edge applications that will transform how we communicate, do business and take care of one another.



Human Security for All – CES established access to technology as the eighth pillar of the Human Security for All (HS4A) global campaign, which focuses on the critical role technology plays to improve every aspect of the human experience.

Tech is a catalyst for tomorrow, powering solutions to pressing global challenges. This week at CES, Force for Good

released a new report at the CES Research Summit on tech's influence on human securities. Aligned with CTA's CES 2024 Tech Trends to Watch , the report proved that universal connectivity and leveraging AI across human securities will improve our world.



Keynotes

– For the first time, beauty brand L'Oréal Groupe

took center stage for a CES keynote. Joined by partners and actress Eva Longoria, L'Oréal shared a vision of inclusive beauty tech improving lives across the world and highlighted new products and acquisitions.

CEOs from Best Buy, Elevance Health , HD Hyundai , Intel , Nasdaq , Qualcomm , Siemens , Snap

and Walmart also took to the keynote stage to present new collaborations across industries, highlight partnerships with enterprise tech leaders and announce new products.



Startups

– Eureka Park grew this year with a record 1400+ startups including country pavilions representing France, Italy, Israel, Japan, Korea, Netherlands and Ukraine.



Mobility

– With 600+ mobility exhibitors, CES is one of the world's largest and fastest growing global auto, mobility and transportation events. Exhibitors displayed the ecosystem of mobility, with global unveils highlighting the future of autonomous vehicles, electric vehicles, micro-mobility, software-defined vehicles and flying cars, plus the future of assistive mobility and safety systems.

Exhibitors included:

BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Magna, Mercedes, Paccar, Recaro, Sony, Supernal, Togg and Vinfast.



Sustainability

– Exhibitors at CES 2024 showcased their commitment to sustainable solutions through technologies, products, and services to reduce emissions and waste by streamlining electrification, developing renewable energy sources, and experimenting with new technologies such as battery recycling.

Exhibitors included:

3M, Caterpillar, Doosan, Goodyear, Jackery, John Deere, HD Hyundai, Kubota, Midbar, Nasdaq, Panasonic, Siemens and SK Group.



Digital Health

–

Tools and technologies aimed at lowering costs, improving health equity and saving lives were highlighted. Innovations included digital therapeutics, mental wellness, sleep tech, women's health tech and telemedicine. At the CES Digital Health Summit , Mark Cuban and his Cost Plus Drug Company broke news about a new partnership, while capacity crowds joined the Digital Health mixer and programming with officials from the FDA and across the health policy space.

During the CTA Foundation pitch contest, eight startups pitched their health tech to a standing-room-only audience. Congratulations to Augmental, the grand prize winner, and Proxy Health, the winner of the audience choice and patient safety prizes.

Exhibitors & Sponsors included:

Abbott, American Medical Association, American Psychological Association, Dassault Systèmes, Humetrix, Moderna, NuraLogix, Philips, ResMed, Withings, Xenco Medical.

Accessibility

& Innovation for All

– CES 2024 fostered a platform centered on universal design for the diverse tech industry to come together and converse on the next wave of innovation. CES featured sessions on diversity in the tech industry, a wave of new technologies that will improve lives and advances in accessible gaming. CTA also announced a new investment partnership in TFX Capital, which supports veteran entrepreneurs in tech.

Attendees saw, heard and touched advancements in the health space, ensuring technology bridges the gaps in care through improved eye testing cameras or using AI-driven speech technology to simulate a natural voice for those with disordered speech.

Nuance Audio Hearing Glasses by EssilorLuxottica transformed what glasses can do.

-

C Space: Entertainment and Content

– CMOs, CCOs and CXOs converged across CES for conversations and exhibits, including at C Space, which spanned ARIA, Vdara and Cosmopolitan. Attendees from the marketing, entertainment and media industries explored the tech trends impacting content consumption, AI, programmatic and connected TV, advertising and consumer behavior-including catering to Gen Z.

-

Gaming & E-Sports

– Gaming has evolved from the console and PC entertainment-focused days into a social platform used by most adults globally. The push for controllers and other gaming accessories with inclusive design standards will allow more consumers to become gamers. Similarly, advancements in captioning technology and hearables will ensure the entertainment sector improves accessibility.

Exhibitors included: AARP: AgeTech Collaborative, Bandai Namco, EssilorLuxottica, Garmin, LG, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, Nvidia, Razer, Samsung, SpaceX/Starlink, Whispp and Ubisoft.



CTA's 100th Anniversary – CTA kicked off its 100th anniversary at CES 2024, celebrating a century of igniting innovation by advocating for innovation-friendly policies, capturing emerging trends in market research, developing consensus standards, and convening innovators to solve some of the world's biggest challenges.

Innovation Policy Summit – At a moment of global uncertainty and rapid technology advancement, government leaders shared an optimistic view of regulation to empower tech innovation, including in AI. 160+ international, federal, state and local government officials and staff participated in the Leaders in Technology Program and IPS, which convened top innovators and policymakers to discuss the future of pressing tech policy issues, including privacy, health innovation, trade policy, competition, artificial intelligence and self-driving vehicles.

Senior government officials at CES 2024 included U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Ben Ray Lujan (D-NM), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) and Jacky Rosen (D-NV), FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Anna Gomez, FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Tech Anne Neuberger, Chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) Alexander Hoehn-Saric and Assistant Secretary for Investment Security at the U.S. Department of the Treasury Paul Rosen.

CES also attracted dozens of government officials from around the world and international organizations, including UN Envoy on Technology Amandeep Singh Gill.

We'll be ALL TOGETHER again as CES returns to Las Vegas from January 7-10, 2025.

