Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Book The Trecian Witch And The Imperial Admiral! By John R. Carden

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies."Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' FavoriteThe Trecian Witch and The Imperial Admiral! is a work of fiction in the science fiction subgenre. It is suitable for the general reading audience and was penned by author John R. Carden . The book charts a collision of two cultures as the subtle and terrifying power of a Trecian Witch competes with the overwhelming and enduring force of a seasoned admiral leading an armada from ICOPE - the Interstellar Condominium of Planets and Empires. As the two forces prepare to battle for supremacy, a third force threatens to dwarf them both; a force even more potent and impressive than death itself.The first thing that leaped out at me as I was reading this book was the stunning worldbuilding that was proudly on display on each and every page. The world of the ICOPE has not only been well conceived by author John R. Carden but the way it was carefully introduced at a pace that kept readers up to speed without hindering the unfolding of the story was excellent, and by the time the first act was done I felt like I understood the lore completely. The ideas on the display throughout the story were also fascinating, especially about power and what we dream of doing with it when we have it. Making such a discussion possible and engaging was the cast of characters who populated The Trecian Witch and The Imperial Admiral, each one wonderfully fleshed out in a way that made them feel like real, understandable people despite their fantastical trappings."You can learn more about John R. Carden and "The Trecian Witch and The Imperial Admiral!" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography. Available in paperback and e-book formats at and other book retailers.

