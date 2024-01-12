No Promise Of Visa, Residence Permits For Afghan Migrants: Turkish FM

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan clarified that no promises were made regarding granting visas and residence permits to Afghan migrants.

Fidan's statement came as a response to a parliamentary question raised by Deniz Demir, an Ankara deputy from Turkey's main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), Anadolu Agency reported.

The question centered around allegations that discussions took place regarding the legalization of Afghan migrants and the issuance of work visas for Afghans during a meeting between Afghan Refugee Minister Khalil-ur-Rahman Haqqani and Cenk Unal, Chargé d'Affaires and Head of Mission of the Turkish Embassy in Kabul.

Minister Fidan characterized the meeting as a routine encounter between Unal and members of the Taliban administration.

He further clarified that the primary topics of discussion during this meeting were focused on addressing the issue of irregular migration originating from Afghanistan and facilitating the return of irregular Afghan migrants from Turkey.

Fidan emphasized that Turkish missions and embassies do not typically announce their meetings with foreign authorities.

The statement underscores the Turkish government's stance on handling migration and visa-related matters by its existing policies and procedures.

The response by the Turkish Foreign Minister aims to provide clarity on the nature of discussions held during the meeting and dispel any misconceptions regarding promises made to Afghan migrants.

