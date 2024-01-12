Otter Technologies Announces A Must-Attend Session With Ben Nelson At SHOT SHOW

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Otter Technologies is excited to announce that Ben Nelson, CEO of Otter Technologies, Inc., will be speaking at this year's SHOT SHOW at the Murano Ballroom in SHOT University. The session, titled "Maximizing Revenue: Leveraging Text and Email for Exceptional Customer Experience," is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm.As an industry leader known for his innovative and customer-centric approach, Ben Nelson will share his insights on how businesses can significantly enhance their customer experience through effective use of text and email communications. This session is part of the General Session track at SHOT University and promises to offer valuable strategies for business owners, marketers, and professionals looking to boost their revenue and customer engagement.Session Details:Topic: Maximizing Revenue: Leveraging Text and Email for Exceptional Customer ExperienceDate: Tuesday, January 23Time: 11:30 am - 12:30 pmLocation: SHOT University, Murano BallroomSpeakers: Ben Nelson, CEO, Otter Technologies, Inc. and Oliver Bourne, Elevate Ranges."We are thrilled to have Ben Nelson speak at this year's SHOT SHOW," said Zach Snow of NSSF. "His expertise in leveraging digital communication tools to enhance customer experiences is unparalleled and will provide attendees with actionable strategies to take their businesses to the next level."Attendees are encouraged to register early as seats for this session are limited. This is an unparalleled opportunity for professionals in the industry to gain insights from one of the leading experts in customer communication and experience.For more information and to register for the SHOT SHOW, please visit SHOT SHOW Website.About Otter Technologies:Otter Technologies stands at the forefront of innovation and compliance, specializing in advanced software, apps, and plugins for regulated industries like firearms and alcohol. Their solutions are tailored to address the unique challenges and compliance requirements of these sectors. Emphasizing commitment to compliance, innovative solutions, a customer-centric approach, and trust and reliability, Otter Technologies provides comprehensive services. The product range includes OtterText for text marketing, OtterWaiver for digital waivers, and innovative WordPress plugins for website enhancement. Focused on franchise management and risk mitigation, Otter Technologies is not just a service provider but a committed partner in their clients' journey towards success, continually adapting to meet industry trends and technological advancements.For more information on joining this promising opportunity, visit getotter.

