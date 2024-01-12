Readers' Favorite Announces The Review Of The Religion/Philosophy Book The God Of The Bible By Rev. Leo Kuykendall

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies."Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' FavoriteThe God of the Bible: Revised Edition: Genesis - Isaiah is a work of non-fiction in the Christianity, religion, theology, and analytical writing subgenres. It is best suited to the general adult reading audience and is penned by Rev. Leo Kuykendall as the first volume of an ongoing work. As the title suggests, this text extracts and highlights every reference to God from the Christian religion and explores these directly from the Bible as a means to connect others to God's greatness, power, judgment, and forgiveness. In addition, it breaks down 23 books from the Old Testament to highlight specific moments of God and Christ.Exploring Biblical history, stories, and interpretations of God is a subject that requires passion and commitment, and it's clear that Rev. Leo Kuykendall has plenty in this dedicated and devoted work. I was impressed by the organization and accessibility as I feel that non-Christians and those less familiar with the Bible will be able to access and understand this approach well and learn more about religion. It is long but easy to read because of the layout of each specific quotation, and it gives an overview of how the different Biblical books perceive and describe God to help the audience get down to the details fast. I found the evidence of Jesus as the Messiah to be especially interesting, seeing it broken down in an analytical and well-organized form. Overall, The God of the Bible is an engaging and easy-to-read work of religious references. It would also serve as a valuable guidebook for others seeking specific moments to refer to in their devotional writing."You can learn more about Rev. Leo Kuykendall and "The God of the Bible" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography. Available in paperback, hardback, and e-book formats at and other book retailers.

