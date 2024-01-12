Barcelona’S Victory Over Osasuna Leads To Final Against Real Madrid

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Barcelona clinched a final spot in the Supercopa de España, defeating Osasuna 2-0 last Thursday.



This win sets up a crucial match against Real Madrid on Sunday. In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, goals by Robert Lewandowski and substitute Lamine Yamal sealed the deal for Barcelon .



Real Madrid secured their final spot by winning against Atlético Madrid the day before.



This victory leads to a highly anticipated match between two football giants to determine the season's Supercopa champion.



Barcelona, the current titleholder, aims to retain its crown.



Barcelona's coach, Xavi, however, faces a challenge for the upcoming final. Star player Raphinha suffered a muscle issue during the first half and was substituted.







This situation might give Lamine Yamal, his replacement, a chance to shine again in the final.



In the match against Osasuna, Barcelona showed their skill and dominated ball possession in the first half.



Osasuna, though, put up a strong defense, keeping the score 0-0 at the break. After halftime, Barcelona changed their strategy, leading to more chances to score.



Lewandowski, initially quiet, made a breakthrough with a goal at 13 minutes, assisted by Gundogan.



This goal energized Barcelona, creating more opportunities with João Félix and Lewandowski. Osasuna responded aggressively but couldn't break through.



Finally, a superb move by João Félix set up Yamal to score, ending the game 2-0 in Barcelona's favor.

