Brazil Confronts Major Fiscal Deficit In 2023

In 2023, Brazil's central government, including the National Treasury, Social Security, and Central Bank, faced a significant fiscal challenge.



The Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) reported a primary deficit of R$ 234.3 billion ($48 billion).



Without the payment of court-ordered debts (precatórios), this deficit would be R$141.2 billion ($29 billion).



The primary result, which shows the difference between revenue and spending, excluding interest on debt, is crucial for fiscal analysis.



The National Treasury releases these figures regularly. Ipea's report , based on government budget data, closely matches these official numbers.







Government spending increased by 12.9% compared to 2022, reaching R$1.928 trillion ($393 billion).



This rise was partly due to R$ 93.1 billion ($19 billion) spent on precatórios. To manage these payments, the government used extraordinary credit.



The Budget Guidelines Law sets a primary deficit target of R$ 231.5 billion ($47 billion) for the year. The extraordinary credit allowed for some flexibility in meeting this target.



Pension payments increased by 4.6%, from R$ 846.9 billion ($173 billion) to R$ 885.7 billion ($181 billion).



Costs for staff and social charges decreased slightly, from R$ 359 billion ($73 billion) to R$ 356 billion ($72.65 billion).

Net revenue dropped

The government's net revenue dropped by 2.9% from the previous year, totaling R$2.388 trillion ($487 billion), mainly due to a fall in non-tax collections of R$86.8 billion ($18 billion).



In contrast to 2022's surplus of R$ 59.74 billion ($12 billion), the potential realization of a R$ 234.3 billion ($48 billion) deficit in 2023 represents a significant downturn.



Even after adjusting for precatórios, the decline is substantial.



December 2023 alone saw a primary deficit of R$119.4 billion ($24 billion), exacerbated by precatório payments.



This figure contrasted sharply with December 2022's surplus, highlighting Brazil's ongoing economic challenges and the government's efforts to manage them.

