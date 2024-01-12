Angola’S Sonangol Reboots Oil Exploration In Cuanza Basin

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Angola's state-owned oil company, Sonangol, has successfully drilled a second evaluation well in the Cuanza Basin's Block 11, named 'KON-11'.



This development, announced yesterday, marked the end of drilling activities on December 21.



Results from the well indicate a substantial presence of oil across most of the reservoir, greatly enhancing the Tobias field's potential.



The company will soon conduct tests to determine the well's production capacity.



This breakthrough, coupled with positive outcomes from the 'Tobias 13' well, propels Sonangol and its partners, including Apex, Brite's Oi , Grupo Simples, and Omega, towards resuming production in the Cuanza Basin.



The planned restart is set for later this year.







The basin, inactive since the 1990s, is witnessing a revival thanks to the efforts of the Exploration and Production Unit and its partners in the 'KON-11' Terrestrial Block.



This initiative marks a significant step in reigniting oil exploration activities in the region, opening a new chapter in Angola's energy sector.

Background

Sonangol's reactivation of Angola's Cuanza Basin marks a significant step in boosting the country's oil industry.



Reviving a region that has been dormant for decades aligns with Angola's goal to strengthen its economy through energy sector growth.



Regionally, this positions Angola competitively in Africa's expanding oil market, adding to the continent's rising profile in global energy resources.



Angola's focus on oil exploration reflects the ongoing demand for traditional energy, balancing the shift towards renewable sources.



Geopolitically, this enhances Angola's role as a key oil player, potentially attracting foreign investment and fostering international partnerships.



The success in the Cuanza Basin could draw global investors, demonstrating the benefits of redeveloping untapped resources.



This initiative sets a benchmark for other national oil companies, showcasing the value of revitalizing dormant fields.



Overall, Sonangol's efforts contribute to both Angola's economic growth and the broader energy development narrative in Africa and globally.

