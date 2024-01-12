Tesco Plc Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

"Tesco Plc - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Tesco Plc (Tesco) is a worldwide retailer of general merchandise. The company carries out business through both offline and online channels. It operates stores in multiple formats differentiated by size and range of products sold, including large, small, dotcom only, and one-stop.

Tesco offers a wide array of food and non-food products, including fresh food, bakery, frozen food, grocery, toys and games, home and entertainment products, consumer electronics and electrical goods, drinks, baby products, garden, clothing, household appliances, pets, and health and beauty products. It also provides retail banking and insurance services in UK through its subsidiary Tesco Bank in the UK. The company has expanded its business presence across the UK & ROI, Europe and Asia.

The report provides information and insights into Tesco plc's tech activities, including





Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope



Tesco is expanding its use of generative AI, to enhance customer experiences, predict demand, analyze customer behavior, and prevent fraudulent activities. It is using this technology to extract insights from extensive reports and dashboards.

Tesco is modernizing its outlets with digital menu boards, digital signage, and self-ordering kiosks to bring greater control and convenience to customers. Tesco has developed a mobile app and is utilizing data analytics to gain insights into customer behavior.

Tesco is building a robust data infrastructure and moving from traditional warehousing to using Hadoop as its data lake framework to enable teams across different business functions to get insights from data, irrespective of location. In 2020, Tesco introduced the 'Red Door' initiative, an approach that focuses on disruptive innovation in areas including food and drink products and technology, data, robotics and automation, and packaging.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into Tesco plc's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: dunnhumby Ventures (DV) A Subsidiary Venture Arm

Investment

Partnership and Investment Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Givex

Pod point

Pulsate

Swisslog

Evoke

Teradata

Mpro5

Onelogin Trigo

For more information about this company profile visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets