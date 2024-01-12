Vale S.A. Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Vale
SA (Vale) is a metal and mining company. It produces and exports iron ore and pellets, nickel, copper, manganese ore, ferroalloys, metallurgical and thermal coal, copper and cobalt.
The company also produces platinum-group metals (PGMs) and other precious metals such as gold and silver. It operates logistics systems in Brazil and other regions of the world, including railroads, maritime terminals and ports. The company owns and operates distribution center to support the delivery of iron ore worldwide. It also invests in energy and steel businesses through its affiliates and joint ventures.
Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts
Since 2016, Vale has been exploring and adapting Industry 4.0 technologies to reduce costs, streamline its processes, increase productivity and operational efficiency, and achieve the utmost health and safety levels. The company is using the Internet of Things, Advanced Analytics, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and mobile applications, among other technologies. Vale has been exploring various automation technologies and revamping its businesses for enhanced process safety and efficiency. Vale has automated all yard operations including collision avoidance, 3D yard mapping, belt conveyor optimization, autonomous reclaiming, autonomous stacking, yard production analytics, and more. Vale has been leveraging Machine Learning technologies to identify new drilling targets in mines, and also to optimize maintenance processes and prevent the rejection of purchase applications that causes maintenance and operational delays. Vale is upgrading its databases to achieve optimized performance and have the flexibility and scalability to run its advanced business applications. The company started migrating to the cloud to modernize IT platforms, it migrated various databases from three different data centers in Brazil.
Gain insights into Vale's tech operations. Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives. Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Acquisitions Partnership and Acquisitions Network Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives
