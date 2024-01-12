Berney Flowers For Congress (MD-3) Endorsed By VFAF Veterans For Trump Announced Stan Fitzgerald President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Berney Flowers VFAF endorsement

Berney Flowers Book

Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump has issued an endorsement for Lieutenant Colonel Berney Flowers for Maryland's 3rd congressional district

- Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots PresidentBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies - The official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots nationalVFAF Veterans for Trump has issued an endorsement for Berney Flowers, Retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel, for Maryland's 3rd congressional district.Berney Flowers has resided in Howard County MD for fifteen years. Berney grew up in a working-class family, breaking the mold to become a college graduate and later earning a Master's in Public Administration. Berney proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for nearly 21 years, including during the 9/11 Pentagon attack, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. His service continued in various roles under both Republican and Democrat administrations.In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

