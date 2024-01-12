Anheuser-Busch Inbev Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, And Other Innovation Programs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AB InBev) is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of beer and other alcoholic beverages such as wine, ready-to-drink cocktails, spirits, and hard seltzers, as well as soft drinks worldwide.
The company has over 500 global, multi-country, and local beer brands in its portfolio. Some of its well-known global brands are Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona, multi-country brands include Beck's, Leffe, and Hoegaarden, and local beer brands are Aguila, Brahma, Antarctica, Castle, Victoria, and Skol.
The company also holds exclusive rights to bottle, sell and distribute certain PepsiCo brands in Brazil including Pepsi-Cola, Gatorade, H2OH!, and Lipton Ice-Tea. The company conducts business operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
This report provides insight into AB InBev's technology activities, including:
Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation hubs and accelerator programs. Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions. Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
AB InBev leverages several emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, blockchain, cloud, ecommerce, social media, drones, and IoT among others to improve operational efficiency, achieve sustainability goals, drive sales and strengthen customer relations.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview Digital Transformation Strategy Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs Technology Focus Technology Initiatives Venture Arm Investment Acquisitions Partnership and Investment Network Map ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
Thirstie Pereira O'Dell Fujitsu SettleMint TSR PepsiCo Republic Services Aircards XMReality Consumption Information Real Time WeissBeerger Maven Wave Microsoft Team8 Catalant Technologies Pensa Systems Appbar BanQu BeerBods CASA DE LA CERVEZA BoozeBud Atom Group Beerhouse Weissbeerger
