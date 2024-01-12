NASA To Join Astrobotic's Media Call On Peregrine Mission One Status

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will join an
Astrobotic media teleconference at 12 p.m. EST, Thursday, Jan. 18, to discuss updates on their Peregrine Mission One, which is carrying science for the agency as part of its Commercial Lunar Provider Services (CLPS) initiative.
The audio-only teleconference will stream live on the agency's website .
Following a successful launch on Jan. 8, Astrobotic's Peregrine lander experienced a propulsion issue after the spacecraft entered its operational state. This is preventing Astrobotic from achieving a soft landing on the Moon. Aboard the Peregrine spacecraft are five NASA science instruments , several of which are receiving power and gathering data.
Participants on the call include:
Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for Exploration, Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington John Thornton, CEO, Astrobotic, Pittsburgh
To participate in the teleconference, media must RSVP online
no later than two hours before the start of the call to Astrobotic.
Learn more about CLPS at:
SOURCE NASA
MENAFN12012024003732001241ID1107715262
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.