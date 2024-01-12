Renowned Author Michael E. Goings Unveils Extended Billboard Spectacle For 'Seed Of Simon' In Brooklyn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Captivating the City: Faith, History, and Enduring Spirit Illuminated Across Brooklyn's Landscape Until January's End"

DILLON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- -- Esteemed author and historian Michael E. Goings is poised to captivate the literary landscape with his latest masterpiece, "Seed of Simon ." Boasting over four decades of dedication as a pastor and noted author, Goings, an alumnus of the American International College and a three-year Army veteran, brings a wealth of experience to his latest creation.In celebration of the book's release, Michael E. Goings has extended the visual spectacle with a striking billboard campaign across five carefully chosen locations in Brooklyn, New York. Due to overwhelming demand, the billboard posting has been extended until the end of January. The visually stunning billboards are strategically positioned at:-Ocean Avenue, between Avenue Y & Avenue Z-Tillary Street, between Court Street & Cadman Plaza-New York Avenue, between 94 E & 95 E-86th Street, between 13th Avenue & 14th Avenue-Pennsylvania Avenue, between Sutter Avenue & Blake AvenueEach location serves as a canvas for impactful visuals and messages inspired by "Seed of Simon," creating a citywide celebration of faith, history, and the enduring human spirit.Reflecting on the inspiration behind "Seed of Simon," Goings shared, "This book is a testament to the intertwining of faith, history, and the enduring spirit of individuals connected to a larger narrative. I am eager to share this story with readers who appreciate the richness of our collective heritage.""Seed of Simon" delves into the poignant narrative of Rafael Smith, a young African American man intricately linked to the historical lineage of Simon of Cyrene, compelled to carry the cross of Jesus. The novel explores the profound connections between faith, history, and the enduring spirit of individuals within a larger, collective heritage.The extended billboard campaign serves as a visual testament to the power and significance of "Seed of Simon." Michael E. Goings invites the community and beyond to engage with this thought-provoking work, urging readers to explore the rich tapestry of faith and history woven into the narrative.To learn more about Michael E. Goings and explore his inspiring journey and literary works, visit his official website at .For those eager to delve into the world of "Seed of Simon," the book is available for purchase on Amazon.

Michael Goings TV Interview with Logan Crawford