This report provides insight into AstraZeneca's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

AstraZeneca Plc (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovery, production and commercialization of a range of prescription drugs. It develops products related to therapy areas such as respiratory, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases, cancer, autoimmune, infection, and neurological diseases.

The company's product portfolio includes biologics, prescription pharmaceuticals, and vaccines. AstraZeneca sells its products through wholly-owned local marketing companies, distributors, and local representative offices. The company markets its products to primary care and specialty care physicians.

Scope



AstraZeneca is implementing AI technology to gain better understanding of diseases, identify targets for novel medicines, and enable its scientists to discover and develop new medicines. AstraZeneca launched Machine Learning Ledger Orchestration for Drug Discovery (MELLODDY), a research consortium to leverage machine learning technologies and accelerate drug discovery.

AstraZeneca is building internal IT infrastructure and data analytics capabilities to experiment with both structured and unstructured big data to improve data governance and achieve operational efficiencies. AstraZeneca setup an in-house IT division in India, as part of its strategy to transform and streamline its IT operations. AstraZeneca is focusing on building digital factory of the future by testing and creating integrated solutions in its in-house labs. The technology focus of its in-house labs includes image recognition, AI, electronic records, digital twins, robotics, and automation. AstraZeneca operates Healthcare IoT Innovation Center in China responsible for developing smart healthcare solutions to improve patient experience.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into AstraZeneca's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus. Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Acquisitions

Partnership and Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives

