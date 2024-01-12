Histiocytosis Survivor Running In Aramco Half Marathon

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deanna Fournier, Executive Director, holding up her running bib for this weekend's half marathon

Executive Director of the Histiocytosis Association Running to Benefit Non-Profit This Weekend

- Deanna FournierHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A frequent partner of Houston's own Texas Children's Hospital, the Histiocytosis Association represents and supports those with white blood cell disorders and cancers known as histiocytosis. Deanna Fournier, 36, is not only a survivor of pediatric Langerhans Cell histiocytosis (LCH), but she now works alongside the patient-family community as the Histiocytosis Association's Executive Director.Deanna will be running to support the histiocytosis community on behalf of the Association this weekend, January 14th, at the Aramco Half Marathon, part of the Chevron Houston Marathon. An avid runner in her youth who wanted to stay active after treatment, Deanna saw the half marathon as a chance to raise awareness.“The half marathon will be tough, but it is nothing compared to the challenge of a histiocytosis diagnosis or the journey that follows. I will have everyone impacted by histiocytosis in my heart and mind as I run. I hope to raise awareness with every step.” You can support her cause here .HistiocytosisHistiocytosis (histio) is a rare condition afflicting children and young adults. Similar to cancer, it is treated primarily with chemotherapy and radiation. Since it is very rare, funding for research is severely limited .Texas Children's has its own dedicated program to support people diagnosed with histiocytosis; the program is co-directed by Hematologist/Oncologists Kenneth McClain, MD and Carl Allen, MD.

