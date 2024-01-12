NCRI-US: In Tandem With Tehran's Warmongering, Executions Surged In 2023 In Iran

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the U.S. office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says Iran's religious dictatorship executed 834 people in 2023, the highest number in the past eight years and a 34% increase in respect to the previous year.

36% of the executions took place in the last three months of 2023, coinciding with Tehran's rising regional warmongering and external crisis-making.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to reports compiled by the network of the main Iranian opposition movement, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK ), the ruling religious dictatorship executed 834 people in 2023, the highest number in the past eight years and a 34% increase in respect to the previous year.

Notably, 36% of the executions took place in the last three months of the year, coinciding with Tehran's rising regional warmongering, proving again that external crisis-making is the flip side of its domestic suppression.

The most oppressed Baluch compatriots bore the brunt of the executions. One hundred ninety-one individuals, or 22%, were Baluch. Twenty-six women and eight juveniles were also executed. Seven executions were barbarically carried out in public.

The wave of executions and suppression has persisted into the new year. Between January 1st and January 9th, seventeen prisoners have been executed in prisons across Iran.

In the first week of January, Roya Heshmati, 33, a brave Iranian woman, was lashed 74 times for defying the compulsory veiling law of the misogynist regime, a savage act vehemently denounced by the Women's Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

The regime's Mehr News Agency also announced on January 7 that the hands of two individuals were barbarically amputated for petty theft. This is while the leaders of the regime and the IRGC are the biggest thieves in Iran's history, plundering billions of dollars of people's national wealth or wasting even more in funding terrorism and proxy wars.

Decades of the West's appeasement policy have bolstered Tehran's suppressive, warmongering, and terrorist practices. It must be reversed now. The regime's leaders, including its Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, its president, Ebrahim Raisi, and Judiciary Chief, Gholamhossein Ejei, must be held accountable for their crimes against humanity.

As Iranians and their Resistance Units work to change this terrorist regime, the international community must align its policies with them by acknowledging the Iranian people's legitimate right to oppose the regime and defend themselves against terror entities like the IRGC.

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI ) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981 as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people's sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi's 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect, Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran's largest, most organized opposition group, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

