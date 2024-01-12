The Top Texas Sporting Events From A Record 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TX, US, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Texas fans roared, cheered, and punched their tickets in record numbers in 2023. TicketCity, a Lone Star titan, unveils the top-selling sports events that rocked Texas in 2023. Ranked by combined sales on TicketCity and across the massive secondary market, the top 25 were the biggest of 3,381 sports events for 2023.

2023 smashed Texas sports records, boasting the highest ticket sales in more than a decade. But buckle up, because with the Longhorns charging into the SEC and an explosive calendar of marquee matchups, 2024 promises to be even hotter.

Top Sporting Events in Texas in 2023

1. Texas vs Oklahoma (NCAA Football Game on October 7th at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas)

2. FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Soccer Match on July 29th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

3. Rangers vs Diamondbacks World Series Game 1 (October 27th at Globe Life Field in Arlington)

4. Rangers vs Diamondbacks World Series Game 2 (October 28th at Globe Life Field in Arlington)

5. Cowboys vs Eagles (NFL Game on December 10th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

6. Cowboys vs Jets (NFL Game on September 17th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

7. Cowboys vs Lions (NFL Game on December 30th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

8. Cowboys vs Patriots (NFL Game on October 1st at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

9. Cowboys vs Commanders (NFL Game on November 23rd at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

10. US Grand Prix (Formula 1 Race on October 22nd at Circuit of the Americas in Austin)

11. NCAA Men's Final Four (Semifinals College Basketball on April 1st at NRG Stadium in Houston)

12. Cowboys vs Rams (NFL Game on October 29th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

13. Astros vs White Sox (Opening Day MLB Game on March 30th at Minute Maid Park in Houston)

14. Cowboys vs NY Giants (NFL Game on November 12th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

15. Astros vs Rangers ALCS Game 1 (MLB Playoff Game on October 15th at Minute Maid Park in Houston)

16. Texans vs Steelers (NFL Game on October 1st at NRG Stadium in Houston)

17. Real Madrid vs Manchester United (Soccer Match on July 25th at NRG Stadium in Houston)

18. CONCACAF Gold Cup (Soccer Match Featuring Mexico vs Honduras on June 26th at NRG Stadium in Houston)

19. Cowboys vs Seahawks (NFL Game on November 30th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

20. Texas A&M vs Arkansas (Southwest Classic College Football Game on Sept 30th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington)

21. Rangers vs Astros ALCS Game 3 (MLB Playoff Game on October 18th at Globe Life Field in Arlington)

22. Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech (College Football Game on Nov 24th at DKR Memorial Stadium in Austin)

23. Texas A&M vs Alabama (College Football Game on Oct 7th at Kyle Field in College Station)

24. Rangers vs Astros ALCS Game 4 (MLB Playoff Game on October 19th at Globe Life Field in Arlington)

25. NCAA Women's Final Four (Iowa vs LSU Championship Game College Basketball on April 2nd at AAC in Dallas)

Other notable top sellers that just missed the cut include FC Dallas vs Inter Miami (Aug 6 Messi match), WWE Royal Rumble (Jan 28 at Alamodome in SA), Mavericks vs Lakers (Feb 26 at AAC in Dallas), Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz (Aug 5 at AAC in Dallas), TCU vs Colorado (Nov 11 at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth), Stars vs Kraken (Game 7, Rd 2 of Playoffs in Dallas) and the 2023 Big 12 Championship.

Metroplex sporting events dominated the top of the rankings with 15 of the top 25 and almost half of the top 100 top selling sporting events. In 2023, the State of Texas had a historic double hosting both the Men's and Women's NCAA Final Fours which each ranked on our top selling list. It also hosted one of the WWE Royal Rumble, which is the 2nd biggest pro wrestling event. There won't be any sporting events of the same caliber hosted in Texas in 2024 unless an in-state makes back to the World Series, or NBA Finals or Stanley Cup Finals.

TicketCity CEO Randy Cohen ,“Texans across the state love sports. There is a passion here in the Lone Star State that does not exist the same way anywhere else. What other state can have 25,000 fans show up for a high school football game, followed by 100,000 fans on Saturday at a college football game and then another 80,000 fans at an NFL game on Sunday. For 30 years, TicketCity has been helping fans secure tickets to their favorite events and only in Texas do you see that kind of devotion to sports.”

TicketCity was founded in Austin in 1990 and offers tickets for events across Texas and entire United States. We buy and sell tickets for events. The top annual events at TicketCity are the Masters Golf Tournament, US Open Tennis Tournament and Kentucky Derby.

