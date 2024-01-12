New Tax Book For Entrepreneurs By Expert Ronald Parisi Includes Innovative Strategies Just In Time For Tax Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ron ParisiNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- It's no secret that this time of year brings its share of headaches for all of us, but perhaps, most especially for the owners and founders of America's estimated 33.5 million small businesses. According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Americans are opening new businesses at a historic pace. In 2023, over 5.5 million applications were filed, which surpasses 2021's record year when the pandemic pushed early-stage entrepreneurial activity to an all-time high.Now with tax season just around the corner, successful business owners, new and seasoned alike, but especially those who have annual revenue over a million dollars, are seeking optimal tax strategies to reduce unexpected tax bills and optimize their personal wealth.Tax expert Ronald Parisi today released his second book“The Entrepreneur's Tax Playbook (In Plain English) - No Geek Speak or Tax Codes, Just Proven Strategies to Maximize Your Wealth." This all-encompassing guide delivers insights, legal strategies, and a pivotal shift in mindset to improve business owners' understanding of their business taxes. Parisi, a seasoned tax expert who previously worked in a Big Four accounting firm with some of the world's wealthiest individuals, emphasizes the importance of adopting the right mindset alongside legally sound strategies to guide financial success and maximum wealth potential.“Regardless of what business you're in, your business plan is one of a triad of interwoven, complementary strategies. This triad also includes both your long-term financial and tax plans,” says Parisi who has worked with large numbers of entrepreneur founders, particularly in the fitness, legal, medical, dental and digital marketing industries. "The Entrepreneur's Playbook" delves into topics including understanding the phases of a business's life, playing the long game with taxes, investing in real estate during hypergrowth, cash management for tax savings, selecting the right tax preparer, crafting a long-term strategy, and avoiding common mistakes.“The Entrepreneur's Tax Playbook” is released today by Lunch Break Books and is now available on Amazon or by visitingParisi's first book,“Financial Superpowers” (December 2023, Lunch Break Books), is also available on Amazon.About Ronald ParisiRon Parisi, CPA, JD, is an entrepreneur, accountant, and attorney who transitioned from a successful corporate career to embark on his entrepreneurial journey. Recognizing the unmet needs of smaller entrepreneurial companies, Parisi founded CPA On Fire , a financial advisory firm committed to serving 7-figure plus entrepreneurial founders and their companies with top-tier financial advisors. Today, CPA On Fire is one of the most esteemed boutique financial management firms in the U.S.For more information visitAbout the Publisher - Lunch Break BooksLunch Break Books is a boutique publishing house for elite entrepreneurs to share their vision, passion, and purpose with the world.For more information visit

