Santana Releases New Single“Let The Guitar Play” Featuring Darryl“DMC” Mcdaniels, Out Now On Candid Records

USA, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, legendary guitarist Carlos Santana released "Let The Guitar Play," a reimagination of his 2021 song "Song for Cindy." Teaming up with producers Lino Nicolosi, Nicolosi Team, and Narada Michael Walden (Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey),“Let The Guitar Play” brings the original song to new heights - Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels delivers a poetic rap over an EDM-style drum beat, serving as a dynamic catalyst for Santana to intricately weave his signature guitar magic.Listen to Santana“Let The Guitar Play” ft. Darryl“DMC” McDanielsWatch the Official Video for“Let The Guitar Play”“Now, more than ever, it is essential that we heal life, people, and the planet,” says Carlos Santana.“This music is assigned and designed to touch your heart, take you out of your misery, and to remind you that you are significant, meaningful, and can make a difference in the world. It is a joy to collaborate with brother Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels, producers Narada Michael Walden and Lino Nicolosi, Cindy Blackman Santana, and with our partners at Candid. Our collective vision is to heal and to bring light and peace. Please join us!”The release features three distinct remixes-The Radio Version, The Soul Radio Version, and The 70's Version-each showcasing Santana's commitment to pushing musical boundaries and extending his legacy to captivate a fresh generation of listeners. As reflected in the music, Santana's work continues to be a beacon of positivity. His mission of healing the planet and touching people's hearts through art reinforces Santana's legacy as an artist committed to spreading positive messages and making a lasting impact on the world.“Let The Guitar Play” is out now via Candid Records.About Carlos Santana:For more than five decades - from Santana's earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco - Carlos Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries. To date, Santana has won ten GRAMMY Awards and three Latin GRAMMY Awards, with a record-tying nine GRAMMY Awards for a single project for 1999's Supernatural (including Album of the Year and Record of the Year for“Smooth”). He has received the Billboard Century Award (1996), was ushered into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1998), received the Billboard Latin Music Awards' Lifetime Achievement honor (2009), and was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors Award (2013). Among many other distinctions, Carlos Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as #11 on their list of the“100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time;” and has joined The Rolling Stones as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s. In 2018, he released his first MasterClass, and recently celebrated three epic milestones - the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album Supernatural, the 50th anniversary of his legendary performance at Woodstock, and the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece Abraxas. His most recent album, the powerful, energy-infused Blessings and Miracles (2021) features collaborations with Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood, and many others. Santana continues his residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas where he recently celebrated his 10th anniversary of performing in the intimate venue.

