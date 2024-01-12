MEDIA ADVISORY - Capital Power And Ontario Power Generation (OPG) Joint Announcement

Parking:

Guests can park in the ICE DISTRICT / LOBLAWS (lot 56) parking lot located directly under the JW Marriott hotel and Stantec tower.

Entry to lot can me made via the WEST entrance located on 103 Ave. and just prior to 104 St. going westbound. Look for the overhead sign that says ICE DISTRICT CENTRAL PARKADE/ LOBLAWS LOT 56.

Proceed to P2 - follow the signs and proceed right when entering P2. There is a marked walkway that states JW and the pay station is located in the JW Marriott elevator vestibule.

Meter operation

Enter plate Select your code name per above Enter your code per above Pay discounted rate Rate name: Capital

Rate amount $= 15.00

Code:11524