S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) Proudly Announces Francisco Farias As The Chief Human Resources Officer

- Francisco Farias HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the appointment of Francisco Farias as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), a pivotal addition to the executive team. In this key role, Mr. Farias will lead critical departments, including Compensation and Benefits, Talent Acquisition and Management, People Operations, Technology and Analytics, and Diversity, Equity, Belonging and Inclusion. His appointment signifies a significant step forward in building and developing the SCDC team, fostering an environment that attracts and retains top talent crucial for the success of SCDC's Class A multifamily communities.With over two decades of experience, Francisco Farias brings a wealth of business and HR leadership, consulting and strategic expertise gained across various international and multinational companies, as well as startups valued up to $2B. Hailing from Mexico City, Mr. Farias holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Monterrey Tech (ITESM). Throughout his career, he has played a pivotal role in guiding, training, and managing top talent from notable companies such as General Electric, Amazon, Snap, Inc, and Addi.Mr. Farias is not only a seasoned HR professional but also a startup advisor, investor, public speaker, blogger, and certified executive coach from INSEAD. His life's mission is to amplify the talents of as many people as possible, helping them overcome blind spots and maximize their potential.Notably, Mr. Farias spearheaded Human Resources and recruiting efforts for the Go to Market and International expansion teams at Snap, Inc. (Snapchat), overseeing the growth of 300%, from 2,000 to 6,000 employees, within two years through strategic hiring initiatives. His transformative approach extended to international expansion efforts, restructuring mental and operating models, and establishing strategic workforce plans across the globe.In addition to his professional achievements, Francisco Farias finds joy in spending time traveling with his wife and dog, highlighting his commitment to a balanced and fulfilling life.Francisco Farias states, "I am deeply honored to join the SCDC team as Chief Human Resources Officer. Together, we will cultivate an environment that not only attracts top talent but nurtures their growth and potential."Founder, Odell Abdur-Raheem, mentions, "We are thrilled to welcome Francisco Farias to SCDC. His wealth of experience and people-centered leadership style align perfectly with our vision for growth and retaining elite talent.”S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is thrilled about the significant contributions anticipated from Francisco Farias in his role as Chief Human Resource Officer. Leveraging his exceptional interpersonal skills and business acumen, SCDC looks forward to achieving fresh milestones in organizational structure and fostering sustainable growth by attracting and retaining top talent within the company.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit

