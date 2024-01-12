Kevin Groh Appointed CEO Of S.H.A.R.E. Property Management, A Visionary In Customer Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kevin GrohHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly introduces Kevin Groh as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its subsidiary company, S.H.A.R.E. Property Management, reporting directly to the Chairman of the Board, Odell Abdur-Raheem. In his capacity as CEO, Mr. Groh will spearhead the customer service arm for managing SCDC's Class A multifamily communities. His appointment signifies a pivotal moment, as Mr. Groh embodies the ideal candidate to propel SCDC's mission and vision in managing these exceptional communities.Kevin Groh, a University of Houston graduate in Business Administration and Finance, is an ideal fit for the CEO position at S.H.A.R.E. Property Management, boasting a distinguished career as an executive in real estate management. With extensive experience spanning over three decades, he has managed over 10 thousand residential units comprised of single-family homes and multifamily apartments. In addition, his commercial retail and office real estate oversight has included more than 12 million square feet across Texas. Groh's expertise is widely acknowledged.Most notably, Mr. Groh accomplished comprehensive strategies for optimizing property operations and successfully executing business plans. These multifaceted plans encompassed meticulous due diligence, transitioning property management firms, completing exterior capital repairs, expanding amenities, and modernizing interior unit upgrades. Groh spearheaded specialized projects focused on tenant satisfaction, achieving a remarkable 95% tenant occupancy rate, resulting in positive net operating income (NOI), cash flow, and investor returns. His direct responsibility extended to managing 4,700 single-family homes in Texas, Colorado, and Nevada and 4,950 multifamily units in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio. Furthermore, Groh played a pivotal role in repositioning two Houston-based multifamily assets totaling 699 units, elevating their classes from C+ to A stature, a testament to his impactful contributions.As a seasoned Real Estate Broker and Property Management professional, Groh is commended for his solutions-oriented approach in managing diverse residential portfolios across multiple states, varying in size, class, and condition. His dedication to exceptional customer service earned him the prestigious 'CEL Survey Award' for outstanding client and customer satisfaction for 3 consecutive years.Odell Abdur-Raheem, Chairman of the Board, affirms, "Kevin Groh's steadfast commitment to tenant and investor satisfaction perfectly aligns with our community-driven development ethos. We are thrilled to have him lead S.H.A.R.E. Property Management in managing our beautiful properties."Expressing his gratitude, Kevin Groh states, "I am deeply honored to join this esteemed company and contribute to monumental achievements, ensuring our customer service positively impacts lives through housing and investment opportunities."Consistently showcasing strong leadership, Kevin Groh has demonstrated an unwavering ability to establish and optimize property management, leasing, and maintenance platforms, both internalized and third-party, across residential and commercial domains. His initiatives consistently drive financial growth, maximize asset value, exceed investor return expectations, and deliver unparalleled customer service.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company via the vehicle of multi-family real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company offers superior profit margins for its investors, offers maximum value and quality to tenants, and contributes exceptional housing and jobs to the communities it serves. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC has a transformative impact on lives and fosters positive changes within communities.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit

Rachel Kay

S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp

+1 281-863-9929

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other