The Standard Fluids Corporation Attending Intersec

The Standard Fluids team is excited to announce it will be attending Intersec in Dubai next week.

- Luis GonzalezDUBAI, UAE, January 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Standard Fluids team is excited to announce it will be attending Intersec in Dubai next week. The team is meeting with firms that demand exceptional performance to satisfy their customer needs and invites interested companies to connect with them at the conference.Standard Fluids offers vital products and services designed for the needs of end-use customers. Products such as SF1230TM Fire Protection Fluid not only complement the OEM's system, but they will exceed their expectations. Specifying engineers and customers with mission critical fire protection requirements can now specify SF 1230TM with confidence.The same individuals who developed and created these materials that were adopted globally over 20 years ago continue to advance the science today at the Standard Fluids Corporation.“We are very proud of our team and look forward to sharing our latest announcements at Intersec next week,” Standard Fluids CEO Luis Gonzalez said.“We encourage anyone looking for high-quality engineered fluids coupled with hands-on, international customer support to reach out to me or anyone else on our team to schedule a meeting with us while you are in Dubai.”In addition to Gonzalez, the team includes Rory Quirk, Vice President of Standard Fluids and Paul Rivers, P.E. in a principal advisory role, Mark Smith as North American Operations Director, and Kelvin Cabrera as International Operations Director.To learn more about The Standard Fluids Corporation, contact the team at ..., visit our website at or call us at 888-322-1248.

