Washington Trust Announces Date Of Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTERLY, R.I., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
(NASDAQ: WASH ), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company , will release fourth quarter 2023 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:
|
Earnings Release:
|
|
Wednesday, January 24, 2024, After Market Closes
|
Conference Call:
|
|
Thursday, January 25, 2024, 8:30 a.m.
ET
|
Participant Dial In:
|
|
1-833-470-1428 (Toll-Free)
|
International Dial In:
|
|
Global Dial-In Numbers
|
Access Code:
|
|
359112
|
Webcast:
|
|
Washington Trust
Bancorp's website,
|
Teleconference Replay:
|
|
A recording will be available until Thursday, February 8, 2024
|
Replay Number US:
|
|
1-866-813-9403 (Toll-Free)
|
Access Code:
|
|
384692
ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
("the Corporation),
NASDAQ: WASH , is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust", "the Bank"), with $7.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2024.
Founded in 1800, Washington Trust
is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management
services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts
and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation's website at href="" rel="nofollow" washtrus , or the Bank's website at .
