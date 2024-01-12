Alico, Inc. To Present At Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ALCO) announced today that John Kiernan, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and President, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti January Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on January 17th and 18th of 2024.



The presentation will begin at 8:15AM EST on January 17th and can be accessed live here:

Alico will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday the 17th and Thursday the 18th, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

ABOUT ALICO

Alico has over 125 years of experience as an agri-business, and currently manages 49,000 acres of citrus groves in 7 counties across 31 locations in Florida. Alico believes it is the largest citrus grower in the U.S. and a primary supplier to Tropicana Brands Group, a leading orange juice producer.

LEARN MORE ABOUT ALICO INC.

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation's largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which includes land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: "ALCO") at .

